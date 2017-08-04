Warrant Issued For Sex Act In McDonald's

AUGUST 4--An arrest warrant has been issued for a Maryland woman accused of engaging in a sex act in the dining room of a McDonald’s restaurant on a recent weekday afternoon, court records show.

In May, investigators charged Conrad Jablecki, 30, with indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct after he was seen receiving oral sex from an unidentified woman in a McDonald’s in York, Pennsylvania (seen below).

Upon spotting Jablecki and the woman, an employee “kicked them out of the restaurant” and called cops, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report. At the time of Jablecki’s collar, cops asked anyone with information about the woman’s identity to contact investigators.

According to court records, police subsequently identified Christine Alana Chafin, 37, as Jablecki’s public sex partner. Chafin (seen above) was charged with open lewdness and disorderly conduct.

While Jablecki has appeared in court--and been released on his own recognizance--Chafin failed to show up for her July 21 arraignment, prompting a Common Pleas court judge to issue a bench warrant for Chafin’s arrest. Jablecki, pictured at left, and Chafin, who is the mother of a young boy, both reside in Maryland, about 40 miles south of the McDonald’s in York.

Chafin’s rap sheet includes convictions for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, and careless driving. Jablecki has been convicted of disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and exposing himself to a woman and her five-year-old daughter on a Maryland beach. (1 page)