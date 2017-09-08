Cops: Female Drug Suspect, 20, Had Loaded Handgun In Body Cavity Share

A woman being booked into an Illinois jail had a loaded handgun hidden in her vagina, according to corrections officers who found the weapon during a strip search of the suspect.

Amika Witt, 20, and a male acquaintance were arrested early Thursday morning after their car was stopped for speeding on Interstate 55 just north of Bloomington. A police search of the vehicle and its occupants turned up heroin and Ecstasy.

Witt, seen at right, was subsequently transported to the McLean County jail, where the intake process included a strip search.

During the search of Witt, a female jailer recovered a loaded Kimber .380 caliber handgun from the suspect’s vagina. The gun--seen below in a photo from the manufacturer’s web site--had a fully loaded clip and a bullet in the chamber.

The handgun weighs 13.4 ounces with an empty magazine and is 5.6” long.

In addition to narcotics possession charges, Witt, who lives in Missouri, was also hit with a felony weapons count. She is locked up in lieu of $40,035 bond.

