Young Couple Arrested For Fairway Sex

AUGUST 29--An amorous South Carolina couple was arrested Sunday for indecent exposure after they were spotted having sex in the middle of a golf course fairway, police report.

Officers were dispatched around 7:25 PM to the Tega Cay Golf Club “in reference to an indecent exposure,” according to a police report. A witness reported that a man and woman “were having intercourse on hole #8 of the golf course.”

When a patrolman arrived at the links, he spotted a “male with no shorts on and a female that appeared to only have a bra on.” The woman, the officer reported, “was on her back and the male was laying down with his head between her legs performing oral sex.”

The cop instructed the pair “multiple times” to put their clothing back on. He subsequently arrested Dakota Payne, 19, and Kiernan Hennessey, 24. Hennessey reportedly stated that she and Payne “should not have been engaged in those activities within public view.”

According to court records, Hennessey lives in a home adjacent to the fairway (seen below) where she was arrested.

As first reported by the Fort Mill Times, the complaining witness told police that when he first spotted individuals laying down in the fairway, he “thought that someone was possibly having a medical issue.” Those concerns were allayed when the man used a pair of binoculars and “saw the male with his head between the female’s legs.”

Two other witnesses--who were on the tee box at hole 8--said that they observed “what they thought was a deer laying down in the fairway.” However, “Upon closer inspection, they realized it was two people having ‘doggy-style’ intercourse.”

Seen above, Payne and Hennessey were each charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure. They are scheduled for an October 3 appearance in Municipal Court in Tega Cay, a city about 20 miles south of Charlotte, North Carolina. (2 pages)