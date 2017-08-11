Cops: Man Hit Brother With Bat Over Tacos

AUGUST 11--Incensed that he would have to share Taco Bell tacos with his brother--who brought the takeout food home--an Alabama man grabbed a baseball bat and struck his sibling in the head, police allege.

According to cops, the victim said that he went last night to a Taco Bell near his residence in Athens, a city 35 miles west of Huntsville. The man said he “brought my brother back some food and the food for myself. I had a soft drink and he had water.”

But when Tyler Tarrell Dukes, the victim’s 19-year-old brother, realized that he would have to share the tacos, he became “irate.” Dukes was also angry about “not getting a soft drink himself,” the victim told police.

Dukes, cops allege, “produced a baseball bat” and struck his brother “in the back and head.” When officers arrived at the duo’s residence, they discovered the victim bleeding from the head. He was subsequently transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

When asked about the location of the bat, Dukes retrieved it from a building and handed it over to police.

Seen above, Dukes was charged with second-degree assault, a felony carrying a maximum of 10 years in prison. Dukes is being held without bond in the Limestone County jail, records show. (1 page)