Cops: Louisiana Couple Recorded Explicit Acts At Public Library, Walmart, Burger King

A married couple is facing obscenity charges after they allegedly filmed themselves having sex in a Louisiana public library and then uploaded the video to their PornHub page, according to police.

Investigators last week received a “report of lewd activity that occurred within a public library” in Houma, a city about 55 miles southwest of New Orleans. The suspects, cops charge, “recorded themselves performing sexual activities on each other and uploaded them to a porn site.”

A subsequent probe identified the alleged library fornicators as Elizabeth Jernigan, 33, and her husband Rex, 35.

A review of the couple’s PornHub page--which contains more than 160 explicit videos--revealed that the Jernigans recorded themselves engaged in sexual activity “in various other businesses throughout the City of Houma and Terrebonne Parish,” cops say.

The duo’s PornHub videos show Elizabeth exposing herself and masturbating inside various businesses at the Southland Mall in Houma, a local Walmart, and a Burger King. The public library video includes similar explicit exploits and concludes with Elizabeth performing oral sex on her husband in front of a periodicals rack.

The Jernigans (seen in the above mug shots) were each charged with six counts of obscenity, news of which Rex shared on the couple’s PornHub page after their release on bail. “To all my friends and follwers,the wife and i just recently bailed out of jail for our public videos we posted on pornhub, hopefully soon we'll get to post a new video soon,” wrote Jernigan, who uses the handle “Sexybeast82.” His wife’s moniker is “LaylaDevine.”

The couple’s PornHub page has 4187 subscribers and its videos have been viewed more than 1.7 million times. In a brief “About” notation on PornHub, Rex Jernigan wrote that, “I've always loved to be nude and show off the body since I was a teenager.” He added, “hope everyone enjoys our videos...the more attention we receive,the more we'll post.”